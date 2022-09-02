LORETTO, Pa. – A collaborative relationship between St. Francis University and Loretto Borough was celebrated Friday at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the St. Catherine Street Improvement Project – which both the school and borough worked to make happen.
The project in the area of DeGol field included rebuilding and paving the road base, adding new signing, adding striping, crosswalks ADA compliant ramps and a sidewalk, according to Very Rev. Malachi Van Tassell, president of St. Francis University. He added that a bus stop was added in anticipation of being added to CamTran routes.
The $828,048 project was partially funded through a $465,557 grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation which was matched by the borough and university.
“This project is an excellent example of a public-private partnership, with the borough and the university contributing matching funds for the grant that we were awarded,” Van Tassell said.
The borough awarded the contract to Straw Construction in March – with the project beginning on April 15 and completed late last month.
Borough council president Ward Prostejovsky described the project as a “big deal for Loretto.”
“This project represented a piece of infrastructure that was so greatly needed," he said. "St. Catherine Street was beyond disrepair and needed new pavement, drainage and frankly the design bringing great utility and safety to the community with all the events that go on here in Loretto with the university to track and field, the football games, college and high school.”
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, who serves as the chairman of the state senate transportation committee, commended the university, saying that he knows when he is approached with projects, they will benefit not only St. Francis but Loretto Borough.
Jennie Louwerse, deputy secretary for multimodal transportation for PennDOT, saluted the borough and university for completing the project so quickly.
“I am incredibly blessed to have the position that I have,” she said. “... But it’s days like today that we are able to see the investment of dollars.”
She added that not all projects that are awarded get to the point of completion.
“So I tell you all today, celebrate your projects, but celebrate the amazing relationships you have with each other because those just can't be measured,” Louwerse she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.