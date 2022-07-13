DUNLO, Pa. – The Gallitzin Forest Vintage Riders are hosting the second vintage snowmobile show on Sept. 25 at the Dunlo Volunteer Fire Company, 180 Pitcairn Ave., Dunlo.
The free show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include music and food.
This is the second year for the event, which brought in more than 200 people and 60 snowmobiles that dated back 60 years.
For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
