JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A second suspect has been arrested in an August 2021 Lorain Borough burglary in which several guns were stolen.
Kevin P. McClain, 49, of the 300 block of View Street, Johnstown, admitted he and James F. Weaver, 63, of the 300 block of Wood Street, entered the Penrod Street home and stole several rifles. Weaver was arraigned Wednesday on burglary and theft charges.
According to the criminal complaint, Weaver told police that he and McClain were allegedly drinking and doing drugs when McClain said he knew where the two could steal some guns. The two then got in McClain’s truck and went to the Penrod Street home.
Weaver told police he waited in the truck while McClain entered the home. After McClain returned to the truck in about 20 minutes, the two went into a wooded area where McClain had hidden the firearms, the court paper said.
Later, the two allegedly took the guns to another View Street home and gave them to Joshua M. Adolph, 36, of Johnstown.
Adolph was arraigned last week on charges of receiving stolen property, court records show. He told police that Weaver had asked him to sell the guns and keep $100 from each sale.
Police were able to recover four rifles from individuals who said they bought the guns from Adolph, who was selling them out of the trunk of his car.
The guns’ owner said McClain had done work for him and was familiar with the Penrod Street home.
McClain was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Rick Varner. He was taken to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% bond on $200,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
