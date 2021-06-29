SOMERSET – A $483,165 price tag was approved Tuesday to rehabilitate the bottom level of the county's parking garage.
The work would likely begin in late August as upgrades to an upper floor wrap up, according to EADS Group's Andy Fedorko, a structures and highway department manager who oversees the county projects.
Clark Contractors of Bedford was chosen to perform the work through the state's cooperative Keystone Purchasing Network.
President Commissioner Gerald Walker said the price was a bit higher – perhaps several thousand dollars – than the county's 2019 pre-project estimates for the work. But given that the East Fairview Street structure hasn't seen significant investment since it was first built in the 1990s, the work has to be done, he said.
The work involves resurfacing and other repairs. Drainage improvements, including the addition of new piping, were also approved through a separate $40,000 bid.
