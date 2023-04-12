A Northern Cambria man was jailed on Monday accused of injuring a 4-month-old boy and sending him to a Pittsburgh hospital with a skull injury in what is being called child abuse, authorities said.
Jeremiah Benz, 22, is the second person charged in connection with the alleged February assault.
Northern Cambria Borough police charged Benz, of the 800 block of 39th Street, with aggravated assault, child endangerment and reckless endangerment.
According to a complaint affidavit, Cambria County Children & Youth Services notified police on March 15 of a reported child abuse case.
UPMC Children's Hospital, of Pittsburgh, reportedly treated the child for a skull fracture and other injuries. The injuries were initially reported as the result of "fall incident" on Feb. 26.
"The injuries do not appear to be able to be caused as originally described from the child falling," Dr. Michelle Clayton, of Children's Hospital, said, according to the affidavit.
Benz was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
Diamond Feathers, 19, also of Northern Cambria, faces similar charges and is free on bond.
