Moderna says its low-dose COVID shots work for kids under 6

FILE - A health worker administers a dose of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Norristown Public Health Center in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and preschoolers. The company announced early findings from a study of children younger than 6 on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

 Matt Rourke

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – More than 30 million people are now eligible for second booster shots against COVID-19.

Anyone ages 50 and older is eligible for the fourth dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines under a Food and Drug Administration decision announced Tuesday. Previously, the FDA had cleared fourth doses only for those 12 and older with severely weakened immune systems.

The announcement comes amid uncertainty about the need for a fourth dose.

Although COVID-19 cases remain at low levels following the winter surge of the omicron variant, officials have their eyes on an omicron offshoot, BA.2, that caused a jump in infections in many European countries. The new subvariant is now found in many parts of the United States.

“There might be a reason to top off the tanks a little bit” for older people and those with other health conditions, University of Pennsylvania immunologist E. John Wherry told the Associated Press.

Wherry said he’s encouraging older friends and relatives to consider the fourth shot, but the 50-year-old scientist is holding off because two doses and a booster continue to provide strong protection.

“I'm going to wait until it seems like there's a need,” Wherry said.

Few new cases

COVID-19 case counts remain low across the region and state.

The 593 new cases in Tuesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health mark the 10th consecutive day with fewer than 1,000 cases.

• Cambria County added six cases and one COVID-19 death,

• Somerset County added seven cases and one death,

• Bedford County added five cases with no deaths,

• Blair County added five cases with no deaths,

• Indiana County added five cases and one death,

• Clearfield County added three cases with no deaths,

• Centre County added 15 cases and one death,

• Westmoreland County added 12 cases with no deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 6 1 34,515 26,511 722 555 35 27 130,192
Somerset 7 1 18,675 25,426 401 546 16 22 73,447
Bedford 0 0 10,955 22,876 275 574 9 19 47,888
Blair 5 0 29,595 24,292 606 497 22 18 121,829
Indiana 5 1 17,377 20,669 352 419 17 20 84,073
Clearfield 3 0 19,249 24,287 340 429 31 39 79,255
Centre 15 1 35,063 21,593 346 213 67 41 162,385
Westmoreland 12 0 79,541 22,798 1,362 390 76 22 348,899
Region 53 4 244,970 23,376 4,404 420 273 26 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 593 27 2,779,328 21,710 44,238 346 4,193 33 12,801,937

