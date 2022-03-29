JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – More than 30 million people are now eligible for second booster shots against COVID-19.
Anyone ages 50 and older is eligible for the fourth dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines under a Food and Drug Administration decision announced Tuesday. Previously, the FDA had cleared fourth doses only for those 12 and older with severely weakened immune systems.
The announcement comes amid uncertainty about the need for a fourth dose.
Although COVID-19 cases remain at low levels following the winter surge of the omicron variant, officials have their eyes on an omicron offshoot, BA.2, that caused a jump in infections in many European countries. The new subvariant is now found in many parts of the United States.
“There might be a reason to top off the tanks a little bit” for older people and those with other health conditions, University of Pennsylvania immunologist E. John Wherry told the Associated Press.
Wherry said he’s encouraging older friends and relatives to consider the fourth shot, but the 50-year-old scientist is holding off because two doses and a booster continue to provide strong protection.
“I'm going to wait until it seems like there's a need,” Wherry said.
Few new cases
COVID-19 case counts remain low across the region and state.
The 593 new cases in Tuesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health mark the 10th consecutive day with fewer than 1,000 cases.
• Cambria County added six cases and one COVID-19 death,
• Somerset County added seven cases and one death,
• Bedford County added five cases with no deaths,
• Blair County added five cases with no deaths,
• Indiana County added five cases and one death,
• Clearfield County added three cases with no deaths,
• Centre County added 15 cases and one death,
• Westmoreland County added 12 cases with no deaths.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
