The annual Sci-Fi Valley Con will be held Oct. 8-10 at Blair County Convention Center, One Convention Center Drive, Altoona.
Event hours are 2 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 9 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 10.
The three-day event will feature celebrity guests, panels, autographs, photo opportunities, vendors, gaming and cosplay.
For more information and complete list of events and ticket pricing, visit SciFiValleyCon.com.
