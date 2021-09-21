The annual Sci-Fi Valley Con will be held Oct. 8-10 at Blair County Convention Center, One Convention Center Drive, Altoona.

Event hours are 2 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 9 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 10.

The three-day event will feature celebrity guests, panels, autographs, photo opportunities, vendors, gaming and cosplay.

For more information and complete list of events and ticket pricing, visit SciFiValleyCon.com.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you