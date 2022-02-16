The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry announced this week that $2.5 million is available in Schools-to-Work funding to continue fostering collaborations between educational institutions and employers, associations and organizations.
“Despite the wide-ranging impacts of the pandemic, Pennsylvania has continued to forge new paths in the workforce development space with the goal of supporting the businesses community with a pipeline of skilled workers,” state Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier said in a release.
“Today, workers have immense power and leverage, so what better time to invest in the Pennsylvanians who might have not yet joined the workforce? We encourage workforce development boards, secondary schools, community colleges, trade schools and others to apply.”
Applicants are eligible for this program if the entity is registered with the L&I Department as a pre- apprenticeship program or its connected with a registered apprenticeship course.
Other eligible applicants include those connected with a registered apprenticeship program and those are working on a pre-apprenticeship program.
That candidate will be the program sponsor and must be partnered with at least one school in a school district, cyber charter, charter, intermediate unit or career and technical school.
The maximum award per project is $250,000.
Grants will be awarded based on availability of funding.
Project proposals must create “learning opportunities for participating students and should focus on the coordination of people and resources to help individuals on a continuous path to family-sustaining employment and career growth.”
It has to focus on building pre-apprenticeship programs to fill anticipated and current labor market needs in the specific geographic area as well.
Proposals are due at 4 p.m. March 15, with contracts starting July 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2024.
For more information visit www.dli.pa.gov.
