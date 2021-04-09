School officials at Westmont Hilltop and Greater Johnstown school districts are asking their communities to continue to be attentive to health guidelines after instances of COVID-19 affected regular district activities this week.
“The recent uptick in cases in our school and county is a reminder to our community that the pandemic is not over and we need to remain vigilant by following the recommendations from the (state) Department of Health,” Westmont Hilltop Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said.
His district has experienced an increased presence of the virus that caused nearly 200 high school students to be put into quarantine recently and altered after-school and physical education activities.
According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, available at www.whsd.org, there have been six positive cases in the high school from March 22 to April 5 and two positive cases at the elementary for the same time period.
Amy Arcurio, Greater Johnstown superintendent, shared a similar message.
“If we work together, our school buildings can remain open,” Arcurio said.
The district’s elementary had to be shut down Thursday and Friday due to eight COVID-19 cases that were reported within two days.
“Parents should expect this as our appropriate and immediate response when we have an increase in numbers,” she said.
She added that district families should have a plan in place for such situations and continue to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms.
Arcurio also called for discontinuation of out-of-school activities.
Mitchell said Westmont students and parents have done an “outstanding job of following the safety protocols and communicating with the school district when a child experiences symptoms or tests positive” for the disease.
“We need that to continue,” he said.
That district’s students also received a COVID-19 exposure warning Wednesday from the state Department of Health regarding those who attended an April 1 hockey game at the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
The game was played against Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
Tom Smith, chief administrative officer and principal of the parochial institution, said learners from that school had “zero contact” with the group from Westmont, to his knowledge.
“I think the arena and our (athletic directors), between Westmont and Bishop McCort, did a nice job of laying things out so Westmont fans were on one side and McCort fans were on the other,” he said.
As far as he knew, there have been no COVID-19 cases reported that are connected to the sporting event.
“We are getting close to the end of the school year, and we need to remain steadfast to the protocols that have gotten us to this point in the school year,” Mitchell said.
The superintendent shared a reminder that administrators have the same concerns about students as their families do, and the district continues to follow the safety protocols recommended by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Richland School District also reported a COVID-19 case in the elementary school Wednesday.
The student was determined to have been in close contact with other learners, and those affected have been alerted and directed to quarantine.
No instructional change is necessary, according to correspondence from school officials.
