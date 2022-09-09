JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Entries for the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership’s annual Scarecrow Competition in Johnstown’s Central Park are now being accepted.
Entries must be named and props must fit in a 6-foot-by-6-foot area and be built the week of Sept. 28 and Oct. 5.
No political or overly violent scarecrows will be accepted.
Creators will be assigned a location number and signs will be provided.
Categories include adult: 16 years and older; youth: 15 years and younger; business; and group.
A donation of $20 is requested by Oct. 5. Payments can be mailed to the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, attention Cheryl Izing, 2905 R. Graham Ave., Windber, Pa. 15963. Include a contact phone number as well.
Entries are judged on or around Oct. 18, and plaques will be awarded to winners in each category.
Construction of entries should be able to withstand all weather conditions, and creators are responsible for keeping the scarecrows in good viewing condition.
Scarecrows will be on display through Oct. 31 and should be removed by Nov. 2.
To reserve a spot, call Donna Meinecke at 814-262-4873.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.