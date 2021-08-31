JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Grab a glass and enjoy a variety of wines.
The eighth annual Sandyvale Wine Festival will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy, 80 Hickory St., in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown.
The event is a fundraiser for Sandyvale, with proceeds going toward its annual operating expenses.
“This brings in the major portion of our fundraising for the year, and it helps us maintain the site,” said Diana Kabo, secretary and event and educational programming coordinator for Sandyvale. “It takes about $12,000 a year just to keep it mowed and landscaped and replacing plants, so the maintenance and landscaping is a major expense for us.”
Funds also will assist with the renovation of the former Hahn’s Packing Co. building that will be used as in indoor venue and the creation of the Daniel and Marcia Glosser Memorial Gardens at Sandyvale.
The year’s festival will feature over a dozen wineries that will offer tastings of their wines.
Participating wineries include Bee Kind Winery, Bushy Run Winery, Deer Creek Winery, Hungry Run Wine Cellars, Laurel Mountain Winery, Juniata Valley Winery, The Winery at Wilcox, Woody Lodge Winery, Allegheny Cellars Wine, Wine O’Clock Somewhere Winery, Novosel LLC, Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery and Wapiti Ridge Wine Cellars.
“All of the wineries here this year have been featured before at the festival,” Kabo said.
A VIP wine tasting will be held at 1 p.m., courtesy of Duckhorn Wine Co. of Napa Valley/Sonoma.
In addition, there will be 18 vendors selling a variety of items such as jewelry, antiques, wood crafted decor, purses, clothing and sweet treats.
Food vendors will be Balance Restaurant, Ortega’s Cuban Cafe and Rayne’s Backyard BBQ.
“The wineries and vendors were very eager to come out, and I think people want to get back to normal and are looking forward to events like this to socialize and to get out and do something fun,” Kabo said.
Musical entertainment will be provided by the Kenny Blake Trio and George Byich throughout the festival.
Free wine bags will be given out to the first 500 people, and attendees will receive a complimentary wine glass for the tastings.
Kabo said the festival attracts between 1,200 to 1,500 each year.
“People enjoy running into their neighbors and friends and you see people you haven’t seen in years. It’s very community oriented,” she said.
Cost is $25 per person or $20 each if purchasing two or more tickets before Sept. 10. Tickets will be $30 at the door. Designated driver tickets are $10 at the door only.
Photo identification must be presented at the gate prior to entry.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.sandyvalememorialgardens.org.
They also are available at The Johnstown Galleria in Richland Township and Visit Johnstown, 416 Main St., downtown.
In conjunction with the festival, “Under the Stars Wine Pairing Dinner” will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy.
The wine dinner will be catered by Balance Restaurant, in partnership with Duckhorn Wine Co. of Napa Valley/Sonoma, who will craft an exclusive four-course meal paired with wines from California Wine Co.
The menu will feature fresh produce and herbs grown in the Sandyvale greenhouse.
Tickets for the dinner are sold out.
