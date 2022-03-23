SEWARD, Pa. – Sandy Bottom Sportsmen’s Club will host a hunter-trapper education class from 1 to 7 p.m April 10 at the club, 111 Route 56, Seward.

This is a six-hour training class required by law for all first-time hunters and trappers before they can buy a license. Participants must pass a certification exam at the end of the class to complete the training.

The minimum age to participate in the class is 11.

To register, visit pgc.pa.gov.

