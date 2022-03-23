SEWARD, Pa. – Sandy Bottom Sportsmen’s Club will host a hunter-trapper education class from 1 to 7 p.m April 10 at the club, 111 Route 56, Seward.
This is a six-hour training class required by law for all first-time hunters and trappers before they can buy a license. Participants must pass a certification exam at the end of the class to complete the training.
The minimum age to participate in the class is 11.
To register, visit pgc.pa.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.