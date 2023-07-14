BEDFORD – This show will capture an evolving style through media, movements and interpretations.
The “Collin Cessna: Exploration” exhibition will be on display Friday through Oct. 15 in the Titelman Galleries and the Paula and Dean Lemley Gallery at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Bedford, located in the Anderson House, 137 E. Pitt St., Bedford.
The show will feature 52 pieces by the Baltimore visual artist. It includes landscapes, wildlife and abstract florals, using diverse media.
“If you didn’t know it was one artist, you wouldn’t think it was one artist,” said Christi Draves, SAMA-Bedford site coordinator. “He has pieces that go from really abstract to abstract realism to realism, and it all flows. The range is immense with some landscapes, portraits, self-portraits and animals, so it’s a large mix because he doesn’t like to limit himself.”
She said Cessna’s work is energetic, thought-provoking and interesting.
“He captures a feeling and beyond, and he’s in the moment, and you can see that,” Draves said. “His paintings make you happy, and his art is joyful.”
Cessna, who studied visual arts at George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Baltimore, said his art is always evolving.
“What I mainly like to capture is landscapes, but I’m trying to push the bounds of painting,” he said. “There’s roots in traditional elements of painting, so when you look at some of the landscapes, you know that it’s a mountain or an old barn, but I like experimenting with color and elements of abstraction. I look at how I can abstract traditional landscapes.”
The exhibit includes pieces created in the past three years, as well as 10 to 12 paintings done while Cessna was in Hawaii in March.
“I brought a travel paint set with me, and what’s neat about these paintings is there is a very minimal look to them because most were created on site and I get sunburned easily, so I had to paint fast,” he said.
Cessna said the paintings from Hawaii and most of the others from this year were done using paint he has made.
“It’s a particular type of paint called casein paint, which is a milk protein-based paint,” he said. “That medium is one of my favorites, and it acts like oil and acrylic paint, but it dries very fast and water kind of reactivates it. I think it’s an added cool factor that I made the paint from scratch.”
Cessna said it’s hard to nail down his style because it’s eclectic and prolific.
“It’s all over the place, and that’s really indicative of my personality,” he said. “I like exploring different techniques and subject matter as it relates to artwork and original paintings.”
He said that he tries to improve on elements and techniques in his painting or to explore something new.
“I don’t want to say that I’m not satisfied with each painting, but I see there are doors I can open into a new piece, and that’s why I keep going,” Cessna said. “I’m surprised at a lot of the paintings that I’ve made recently and throughout the years that inspire me to keep going. It’s really rewarding and satisfying.”
Draves said Cessna is a young, developing artist who has created his own style, and viewers to the show will see that throughout the pieces, she added.
“He’s taking his art to the next level, and he’s interested in always trying something new along with growing and developing,” she said. “It’s a good thing to show our community and children that art is always learning and creating, and it’s not something that has to be perfect. You’re looking for what finds you happiness, and Collin is that person.”
To celebrate the exhibition, an opening reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Cessna will be on hand to discuss pieces in the show and his process and to answer questions.
“I’m looking forward to sharing my experiences as a full-time artist and hearing from people on what moves them,” he said. “I’m planning on bringing some of my homemade paint to show people what I’ve created.”
Light refreshments will be provided.
Cost is $10 and registration is requested by Wednesday by calling 814-589-3020 or online at www.sama-art.org/event-details/bedford-exhibition-celebration-2.
In conjunction with the exhibit, Cessna will lead a workshop on exploring traditional plein-air painting techniques while using limited acrylic color palettes from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 16.
“We’ll be using a few basic colors in a plein-air application, working on site and experimenting with that,” he said.
Space is limited to 20 reservations.
Cost is $30 per person and includes supplies.
To register, visit www.sama-art.org/event-details/bedford-plein-air-workshop-1.
Museum hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays and until 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month.
Admission to the exhibition is free.
For more information, call 814-589-3020 or visit www.sama-art.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.