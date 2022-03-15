SOMERSET, Pa. – A move to increase the salary range for a Somerset District Attorneys Office position was approved Tuesday, despite opposition.
The move passed 3-2 by the Somerset County Salary Board, which sets annual pay for county positions.
In raising the Victim Witness Coordinator's starting salary to a "$25,000 to $30,000" range, commissioners Colleen Dawson and Pamela Tokar-Ickes said fellow salary board members were elevating the position's rate above similar county positions – and before giving the vacancy a chance to be filled at the usual scale.
The job was created years ago to serve as a liaison between the DA's office and witnesses and case victims they represent.
As part of an "administrative clerk" role, the coordinator stays in contact with those individuals to ensure they are able to participate in court cases, that they have access to support services through Victim Services Inc and the Women's Help Center, and that they remain up-to-date on court proceedings.
Through the Victims Bill of Rights, that includes notifying witnesses and victims of criminal cases anytime a defendant is released from jail or transferred to a new facility.
Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said she had concerns the previously set $25,000 salary wouldn't be adequate for someone with experience, given the "specialized" skill set the job requires to work with victims.
Treasurer and fellow salary board member Anthony DeLuca agreed, proposing the sliding $25,000 to $30,000 scale that he, Metzgar and President Commissioner Gerald Walker later approved in a 3-2 vote.
Dawson suggested the county try the base salary first and then consider a higher range if quality candidates weren't found.
"Usually these types of positions are set at $25,000," she said.
Dawson noted the job doesn't require extensive experience or a college degree, yet the top end of that scale – part of an annual pay Metzgar would now ultimately decide if someone is eventually hired – now puts that position in the range of jobs that have those requirements.
By comparison, a list of county jobs posted on Somerset County's website that did not require degrees or appeared to run between $19,000 and $27,000 on Tuesday.
Dawson noted that veering from the typical procedure can have a ripple effect on other positions across the county – both those at the same scale and higher pay grades.
The victim witness coordinator job is more than half funded in 2022 by a state grant. But those are temporary, while the job itself is not, Dawson and Tokar-Ickes noted.
"Parity among similar jobs," enables the county to control annual spending within a budget mostly funded by county taxpayers dollars, Dawson said.
"We try very hard in this office to create parity so that people with similar skill sets are compensated comparatively and fairly," she said.
"Right now, we have 30 open positions in the county," she said.
Even as wages have been rising in the private sector in response to increased competition for some jobs and trouble filling others, Dawson said the county hasn't had trouble filling vacancies among positions in the coordinator's pay range.
Tuesday's vote enables Metzgar to begin searching to fill the job, which was vacated March 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.