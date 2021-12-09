The holiday season will feature a trip to the movies during Christmas at Russell House 2021.
The festive display will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Moxham Renaissance Community Center, 358 Park Ave., in the Moxham section of Johnstown.
The theme, “Movies at the Russell House,” will feature 15 trees that have been decorated with handcrafted ornaments.
“We’ve been kicking this theme around for quite some time and this was the year that we chose to move forward with it,” said Lolly Kennedy, board member with Moxham Renaissance and co-chairwoman of the event.
“The trees are created by board members and community members.
“It’s really word of mouth, and if somebody wants to come in and help us we always welcome them.”
Upon entering the foyer, guests will view “Meet Me in St. Louis” by Darryl Buynack.
Trees in the parlor will include “The Bishop’s Wife” by Mike Allen and Lloyd Walk; “It’s a Wonderful Life” by Christina Watts; “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” by Stacy Gillin-Polacek; and “Winter Wonderland” by Lou Ann Lees.
The grand room will feature “Babes in Toyland” by The Flower Club, Janice Forosisky, Linda Frick, Barb Riggleman, Karen O’Donnell, Sharon Paollilo and Lesta Rodgers; “Miracle on 34th Street” by Lolly Kennedy, Bea Edwards and Cathy Martin; “Frosty the Snowman” by Susan Nickel; “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” by Margaret Abram; “The Polar Express” by Mary Emigh and Joanne Mekis; and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” by Emily Gallagher.
The second floor will showcase “The Christmas Card” by Lou Ann Lees; “The Grinch” by Susan Teich and Nancy D’Aniello; “The Santa Clause” by a friend of the Russell House; and “Movie Theme” by Kaylee Shook.
Exterior decorating was done by Darryl Buynack, Debbie Crowder and Mike Allen.
Other festivities include visiting with Santa, a Christmas movie area for children, a craft corner and sleigh rides through Moxham on Sunday provided by Misty Haven Carriage Rides for a small fee.
Complimentary refreshments will be provided.
Musical entertainment will be featured both days.
A vendor marketplace will be featured on the second floor.
There also will be basket auction with over 30 baskets, a $500 cash raffle and a baked goods sale.
“We want people to experience the magic of Christmas,” Kennedy said.
“You get a glimpse of the olden days of Christmas through the generations, and you get to see something as grand as this.”
Masks are suggested but not required.
The free event has been sponsored annually by Moxham Renaissance since 2000.
This year, as an added enhancement to the festival, Wine with Santa will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Moxham Renaissance Community Center.
“This is the first year we’ve adding anything that’s paid, and the people who come will be able to preview the trees before the public gets to see them,” Kennedy said. “We want to draw people from outside the Moxham area in to know what the Russell House is and what we do as a community center.”
The event will feature wine tastings along with a charcuterie board.
Cost is $20 per person.
Only 40 tickets will be sold and can be purchased by calling 814-659-8717 or 814-418-5122.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.