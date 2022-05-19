JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The sounds of music will soon be filling an area park.
The 16th annual AmeriServ Free Summer Concert Series will kick off May 29 and run through Sept. 11 at the Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown.
"Last year was one of our best years and we're looking forward to an even better one this year," said Mary Borkow, president of the Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance. "Just when I think the concert series can't get any better, it does."
The series will begin with its usual pre-Memorial Day slot on May 29 with feel good music from Hard Rock, Koko & Joe at 3 p.m., followed by Johnny Cash tribute band, The Ole 97, at 5 p.m.
"This is one of the most impressive lineups ever, and it's going to be an exciting year," Borkow said. "It's so eclectic, and there's a genre for every person's musical taste. We have the same patrons who have been with us for 16 years, but every time we add a different type of music it attracts a new audience."
The concerts for the remainder of the summer will begin at 5 p.m., except for the season-ending concert on Sept. 11, which will begin at 3 p.m.
There will be no concerts Labor Day weekend.
Concertgoers are encouraged to provide their own seating with lawn chairs and blankets.
Holy Cross National Catholic Church will be on site selling food, and Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance members will be seeing snacks.
Throughout the series, concert hats, T-shirts, tank tops and Roxbury Park Bandshell ornament bulbs will be available for purchase.
There also will be 50/50 and raffle tickets at each concert.
Borkow said the concerts attract an average of 200 to 300 people each week.
"There's a vibrant excitement at the concerts," she said. "You don't have to spend one penny to attend these concerts, and you can have the most fun. It's a joyous event and a wonderful way to end a summer weekend."
In case of inclement weather, a red flag will fly at the bandshell by 3:30 p.m. indicating the Sunday concert has been canceled. Information also will be posted on the Roxbury Bandshell Facebook page and website at www.roxburybandshell.com.
Proceeds will benefit the Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance.
To date, more than $625,000 has been invested into the Roxbury Bandshell preservation.
"Every year, we have wonderful contributions coming in," Borkow said. "The bandshell is a feel-good place, and it belongs to everyone. People want to take care of it."
