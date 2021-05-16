An area park will soon be filled with the sounds of music.
After a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns, the annual AmeriServ Free Summer Concert Series will return and kickoff May 30 and run through Sept. 12 at the Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown.
“2020 was a challenging year for all of us, but we’ve now turned a corner and our committee has received a lot of positive feedback on our returning in 2021,” said Mary Borkow, president of the Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance. “Having this event back will be great for the community because it’s such a popular concert series, and everyone is very excited.”
The series will begin with its usual pre-Memorial Day slot on May 30 with rock and roll from The Barlow Brothers at 3 p.m., followed by Johnny Cash tribute band, The Ole 97, at 5 p.m.
“This is a stellar, first-class lineup this year,” Borkow said.
“Most of the musicians who we have booked are thrilled to be back doing what they love.”
Concertgoers are encouraged to provide their own seating with lawn chairs and blankets, and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Holy Cross National Catholic Church will be on site selling food.
The concerts for the remainder of the summer will begin at 5 p.m., except for the season-ending concert on Sept. 12, which will begin at 3 p.m.
There will be no concerts Labor Day weekend.
Throughout the series, concert hats, T-shirts and Roxbury Park Bandshell ornament bulbs will be available for purchase.
“This year we’re doing something really unique; we’re going to have limited edition retro 2020 T-shirts for the collectors, as well as the 2021 T-shirts,” Borkow said.
There also will be 50/50 and raffle tickets at each concert.
Proceeds will benefit the Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance.
Borkow said the concerts attract an average of a couple hundred people each week.
“People really enjoy sitting outdoors in such a beautiful area, taking in some fresh air and listening to the talented musicians,” she said. “Most of our patrons come back every week, and they really enjoy the variety of music.”
In case of inclement weather, a red flag will fly at the bandshell by 3 p.m. indicating the Sunday concert has been canceled. Information also will be posted on the Roxbury Bandshell Facebook page and website at www.roxburybandshell.com.
To date, more than $600,000 has been invested into the Roxbury Bandshell preservation.
“We’re working on a holding area for future black box events,” Borkow said. “We got a grant from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, and we’re working on providing a seasonal canopy for the stage area to protect our performers from the sun and rain. There’s a lot of fun things happening and it’s really exciting.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.