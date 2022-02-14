SOMERSET, Pa. – A State College contractor is set to begin $2.7 million in safety improvements on a two-mile stretch of Route 56 that includes the Peggy Westover Curve.
Delays may be possible during a portion of the work later this year.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced HRI Inc., of State College, will begin work Feb. 21 on safety improvements to a two-mile stretch of road from Summit Drive in Ogletown, Somerset County, to just east of the Peggy Westover Curve in West St. Clair Township, Bedford County.
The end point for the work is near Mountain Road, PennDOT officials said.
Preliminary work will begin on Monday.
But permanent upgrades later this year will include adding truck speed warning signs near the curve, guardrail upgrades and slope work, among other improvements, the department wrote in a release to media.
On Feb. 21, the contractor will trim trees on both sides of Route 56, starting at the Peggy Westover Curve at the Mountain Road intersection to Summit Drive. They also will start tree removal for construction of a truck brake check pull-off between Summit Drive and the Bedford County line.
That work is expected to be completed by the end of the week.
Long-term traffic pattern changes will start in mid-April, officials wrote in a release to media.
At that point, traffic travel lanes will be reduced to a nine-foot width and work will be completed behind protective barriers. Minor delays may be possible during this time.
Motorists are advised to use caution within the work area.
In addition to speed warning signs, work will be undertaken to stabilize the hillside slope, resize the passing zone and add drainage upgrades.
A high-friction surface treatment will be added on two sharp curves, PennDOT officials said.
Weather depending, all work on this $2.7 million project is expected to be completed by the end of November 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.