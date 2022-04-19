An 11-mile detour is being implemented to allow crews to begin replacing a Route 31 bridge that carries traffic over the Stonycreek River in central Somerset County.
Starting Thursday, a portion of Route 31 will be closed to allow the Stonycreek Township bridge to be replaced, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.
The project carries a $1.27 million price tag.
The detour will send motorists from Brotherton Road to Mason Dixon Highway to Main Street through Berlin before connecting with Route 160 toward Brothersvalley Road, PennDOT officials said.
The detour will remain in place until May 5.
The work, which includes the development of a single-span composite steel rolled beam bridge, is expected to wrap up by July 2022.
