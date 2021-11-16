SOMERSET, Pa. – Three Pennsylvania highway projects – including U.S. Route 219 in Somerset County – stand to benefit from at least $87 million in designated Appalachian Development Highway System funds over the next five years through the federal infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden on Monday.
With that funding a part of a larger $13 billion pool of road and bridge funding Pennsylvania is due to receive over that span – a nearly 50% increase – the bill’s passage was praised by the Somerset County commissioners on Tuesday as a “monumental step” toward moving the final 5.5-mile segment of U.S. Route 219 – from Meyersdale to the Pennsylvania-Maryland boarder – toward completion.
“This dedicated funding is of the utmost importance to us ... because it specifically includes U.S. 219, and because it appears Route 219 is the priority for PennDOT and the commonwealth,” Commissioner Colleen Dawson said.
County officials need $44 million for a final design phase that includes environmental studies and right-of-way land acquisition between Meyersdale and Maryland, “and it appears the stars are aligning,” she said.
Given that the initial preliminary design work is already underway to complete the project, “the timing couldn’t be more perfect,” Dawson said.
Those dedicated funds are being allocated through the Appalachian Development Highway System (ADHS), which will receive its largest new investment in funds over the next five years, $1.2 billion, in a decade or more through the bill.
The ADHS is a system of highways authorized in 1965 across Appalachia. The ADHS is roughly 90% complete, but Pennsylvania shares some of the incomplete projects, including U.S. 219 in Somerset County, U.S. 220/I-99 and the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project spanning the Susquehanna River, which all qualify for funding.
The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) estimates that Pennsylvania will receive $87.5 million over five years to help offset the costs of the projects.
As part of the federal spending plan, Pennsylvania is in line to receive approximately $19.7 billion for everything from roads and bridges to clean water projects, according to figures from the offices of Gov. Tom Wolf and Sen. Bob Casey.
“This bipartisan legislation will make transportation easier, safer and more sustainable,” Casey said in a release following the bill signing. “It will expand broadband access, invest in climate mitigation and provide many Pennsylvanians with clean drinking water. These investments will support the economic growth of small towns across the nation, and rural and urban areas alike.”
Based on the federal funding formula, Pennsylvania would expect to receive $11.3 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $1.6 billion for bridge replacement and repairs.
Given the years of neglect many bridges and existing roads have seen over the years, there’s no question the region’s counties – Somerset included – are glad to see new funds to begin addressing unsafe spans, Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said.
“We’re going to be seeing a lot of orange (traffic) cones, but it’ll be all worth it in the end” she said.
Somerset County has worked for decades to complete a four-lane U.S. Route 219 to Maryland.
The Somerset County commissioners spent the past year lobbying officials in Washington, D.C., to include U.S. Route 219 funding in the federal transportation bill – a massive $1 trillion national endeavor that, until Monday, had been elusive for both Republicans and Democrat lawmakers for years.
In the end, it won support from almost all Democrats, 13 House Republicans and 19 Senate Republicans, including a number of whom have been pressing for new Appalachian highway dollars.
That did not include Somerset County’s home district congressman, U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, who remained an outspoken critic of the infrastructure bill this fall.
Joyce voted against the bill.
Earlier this month, Joyce told The Tribune-Democrat it lost his vote because it won’t provide enough to complete the 3,000-mile Appalachian Highway Development System network and would shortchange Pennsylvania with “crumbs.”
Joyce also criticized “radical” add-ons to the bill, including incentives for electric car-buyers.
President Commissioner Gerald Walker said it was “unfortunate” Joyce and several fellow Pennsylvania congress members didn’t back the bill, but it won’t matter in the end.
“(Because) I think we have a stronger partnership developed with many other leaders to help us carry it though,” he said. “Not just here ... across the state, but in Maryland, too.”
“Historically, Route 219 has always been a team approach,” Tokar-Ickes said, adding she does not believe that will change “even in this highly politicized environment.”
Other public transportation in the commonwealth could receive $2.8 billion to improve health and increase sustainable transportation options. The plan also means state airports could receive $355 million for infrastructure improvements.
Another $171 million will be coming to Pennsylvania in the next five years to build a network of electronic vehicle (EV) charging stations to expand the state’s EV charging network.
Broadband internet projects will get at least $100 million, a boost government officials said should help 394,000 Pennsylvanians who currently lack coverage, mostly in rural Pennsylvania. Additionally, 23% of Pennsylvanians will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access.
Other allocations include $49 million to protect against wildfires, $26 million to protect against cyberattacks, the impacts of climate change and extreme weather events.
Based on historical formula funding levels, Pennsylvanians will expect to receive $49 million over five years to protect against wildfires and $26 million to protect against cyberattacks.
The state also expects to receive $1.4 billion over five years to improve water infrastructure and ensure clean, safe drinking water throughout the commonwealth. Pennsylvania is expected to receive more than $3 billion to assist with abandoned mine reclamation as well.
