JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Many local, national and international events impacted race relations in the United States and Johnstown leading up to the 1923 Rosedale incident and Mayor Joseph Cauffiel’s order banishing Black and Mexican people from the city.
Here is a look at a few of those moments.
• Dec. 18, 1865: The 13th Amendment is officially proclaimed as part of post-Civil War Reconstruction, thus ending slavery in the United States. A few days later, on Dec. 24, 1865, a group of former Confederate soldiers form the first Ku Klux Klan chapter.
• Late 19th and early 20th centuries: Jim Crow laws are used to enforce racial segregation, particularly in the South. Locally, Johnstown is a booming steel town with immigrants coming from all over Europe to work in the mills and coal mines.
• 1910s: The Great Migration begins as industrialized cities in the Northeast, Midwest and West, including Johnstown, bring in Black men from the rural South as a source of cheap labor.
• February 1915: Driven in part by “Lost Cause” Southern sympathy that developed in the decades after the Civil War, “The Birth of a Nation,” an anti-Black and pro-Ku Klux Klan film, premieres in California. The blockbuster debuts in Johnstown in November of the same year. It becomes the first film ever shown inside the White House.
• December 1915: The KKK, extinguished by a federal crackdown in the 1870s, re-forms in Georgia. Over the years that follow, “Klaverns” open in both the South and the North, including one in Dale Borough, in opposition to Catholics, Black people and Jews.
• April 6, 1917, to Nov. 11, 1918: The U.S. is involved in World War I, removing many young, able-bodied men from the domestic job market.
• 1920: Johnstown records its largest population ever, with 67,327 residents counted in the U.S. Census.
• May 31 to June 1, 1921: The Tulsa Massacre occurs in that Oklahoma city as an area known as Black Wall Street is destroyed by a white mob. Other major race riots had occurred throughout the previous decades, including in East St. Louis, Atlanta and Chicago.
• Aug. 30, 1923: Robert Young, a Black migrant from the South, shoots six police officers in Johnstown’s Rosedale neighborhood. Two die that day. Two others linger before dying in the ensuing weeks.
• Sept. 7, 1923: Mayor Joseph Cauffiel, in response to the shootings, orders all Black and Mexican people who had not lived in Johnstown for at least seven years to leave the city. Local Ku Klux Klan members support the decision. His edict is never formally adopted as law, but still an estimated 500 to 2,000 Black people leave the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.