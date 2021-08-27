EBENSBURG – SoulCore takes the rosary route to physical movement and spiritual fitness.
In the gymnasium at Holy Name School, women of different ages and diverse body shapes do 45-minute workouts.
SoulCore pairs core strengthening, stretching and functional movements with the prayers of the rosary – combined with music, scripture and reflections – to encourage a deeper meditation on the mysteries and virtues of the rosary.
On yoga mats and in seated chairs, participants exercise to their capability levels. Jill Zimmerman, certified instructor, reminds them to “honor their bodies.”
She said: “SoulCore is not yoga and it’s not just for women. It is a prayerful experience.”
Zimmerman said she diligently prayed the rosary, but got off track when “motherhood arrived.”
“I became a busy mom,” the Ebensburg native said. “I stopped praying the rosary for 20 years.
“On Instagram, I found 'Many Hail Marys’ at a Time.' They pray the rosary every day at 7:45 a.m. Had I not found that, I wouldn’t have taken a SoulCore class.”
'Enjoyable' exercises
Zimmerman credits her pastor, Fr. Brian L. Warchola of Holy Name Catholic Church, for helping her through the certification process.
Warchola has introduced two parishes to this program.
“I found SoulCore in a catalog,” he said. “I liked the idea of incorporating prayer and fitness.”
So did Johnstown native Valerie Orris. Orris calls herself a young 79-year-old, and said the exercises are “enjoyable without being overbearing.”
Orris said she likes to stay active. But Orris could not picture SoulCore in her mind.
“You don’t usually associate the rosary with a push-up,” she said. “I wanted to see how it worked.”
A 'time to reflect'
Warchola had the same mindset. After researching the program, he said, he reached out to a SoulCore instructor in Pittsburgh.
“At my former parish (St. Michael,) 30 people attended the first class,” he said.
Warchola, hopes curiosity draws individuals to come see SoulCore.
“Try something new,” he said. “Anytime you can pray, it’s a good thing.”
Ebensburg native Sarah Zearing said she attends the class for companionship and prayer.
“SoulCore gives me time to reflect, she said, “to take a pause from life.”
Orris said at her age, it’s a blessing to drive herself to Ebensburg and hold a plank position.
“Sometimes it hard," she said. "But I’m going to hold that plank for God.”
