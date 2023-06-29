ROCKWOOD – An Upper Turkeyfoot Township couple and a bank were scammed out of thousands of dollars by a caller who told the couple they had won $4.5 million and a new car, state police in Somerset said.
A scammer telephoned the couple, ages 76 and 81, on June 13 telling them they won money and a 2023 Mercedes-Benz. The scammer mailed the couple checks totaling $14,300.
They cashed the checks as instructed and mailed $14,100 and $200 in gift cards to an address in Michigan. The bank later notified the couple that the checks did not clear, troopers said.
