police sirens
FreeImages

ROCKWOOD – An Upper Turkeyfoot Township couple and a bank were scammed out of thousands of dollars by a caller who told the couple they had won $4.5 million and a new car, state police in Somerset said.

A scammer telephoned the couple, ages 76 and 81, on June 13 telling them they won money and a 2023 Mercedes-Benz. The scammer mailed the couple checks totaling $14,300.

They cashed the checks as instructed and mailed $14,100 and $200 in gift cards to an address in Michigan. The bank later notified the couple that the checks did not clear, troopers said.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you