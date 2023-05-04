JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When Corey Taylor unleashed his hard-driving heavy metal sounds inside 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Wednesday, he became part of what has been an increasingly diverse group of musicians to perform at the venue in recent times.
Previously concerts at the arena seldom varied from country, classic rock or Christian.
But a concerted effort has been made to expand the types of acts scheduled.
“It is part of our goal to make sure that we are consistently bringing in a diverse lineup of entertainment – sports, performances, family shows, all of that – to Johnstown,” said Chad Mearns, the War Memorial’s box office and marketing manager. “This is a continuation of that. We’ve heard a lot of voices on social media especially asking for more rock shows. So we’re happy to bring them another rock show.”
Charles Sorchilla, a Johnstown resident, said getting a variety of musical performers is “good for the city.”
“Now that they’ve started bringing concerts here, I’ve been to like every one,” Sorchilla said. “It’s ‘OK, great, let’s go.’”
Don Roudabush, from Blair County, said, “You don’t get a lot of shows that are close to home.”
Coming up soon, the arena will host concerts by classic rockers Foreigner (May 23), hard rockers Alter Bridge (Aug. 13), rapper Ja Rule and Ashanti with Ginuwine and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony (Aug. 19), and country musician Kip Moore (Sept. 23).
Other concerts are expected to be added to the calendar soon.
“We are working on a lot of shows coming in late summer into fall,” Mearns said. “We have a lot of things that we’re cooking up. We’re going to be starting to announce some of those next week.”
Taylor was on a solo tour. He is also a guitarist and lead vocalist for the bands Slipknot and Stone Sour.
“I’ve seen Slipknot before,” Blair County resident Ken Westover said. “I figured Johnstown was close. It was cheap. Might as well see him solo.”
The event started with a performance by the Cherry Bombs, a heavy metal dance troupe led by Taylor’s wife, Alicia Taylor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.