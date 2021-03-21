It was on New Year’s Day in 2001 when Terri Shumaker, then 35, had her first heart attack.
She was later diagnosed with a rare heart condition – Prinzmetal angina, or coronary artery spasms.
In the years that have followed, Shumaker has had three more known heart attacks, and an operating table resuscitation, along with repeated spasms.
Shumaker has also been misdiagnosed repeatedly by medical staff who assumed she was a drug addict or was misrepresenting her own symptoms.
As discouraging as this series of hardships was, Shumaker, who lives in Riverside, Stonycreek Township, was determined to show herself that she was not alone, so she took to Facebook in October 2015 and started the Prinzmetal/Coronary Artery Spasm Support Group, which grew to include people in more than 60 different countries through a Facebook group of more than 2,000 people.
Together, they’ve shared stories, resources and support.
Recently, through the Facebook group, Shumaker has built a team of dedicated volunteers who have founded the International Heart Spasms Alliance (IHSA). This month, the alliance launched a website of information, stories and critical medical research.
While the goal of community remains near the forefront of this initiative, another goal is of greater concern: education.
With an impressive list of doctors and professors throughout the world either on board or about to join the effort, Shumaker is hoping that information will find the right people on both sides of the doctor-patient dynamic.
“We do have some big names in there, and actually there is some more coming, so I’m actually glad about that because I think it gives our group more credibility just to get the word out,” Shumaker said.
“Our main goal is education, if we can start the cardiologists while in training. They don’t learn a lot about this, from what I’ve been told. It’s just a blip on their screen when they’re going through the training, but hopefully we can make it a little bit bigger.”
‘It gets so defeating’
Shumaker’s frustrations in being misunderstood and misdiagnosed came to a head after an incident in 2015, when heart spasms arrived unexpectedly.
“Ironically, I was actually at a friend’s funeral,” Shumaker recalled.
“It was at the end of the funeral, and I thought, ‘I just gotta make it through the funeral,’ because I could tell that the spasms were happening. I went for my (nitroglycerin), and it was demolished because I hadn’t used it in a while. So it was just powder. I looked at the person who I was there with and said: ‘You’ll have to call an ambulance because I’m not going to make this.’
“That’s whenever everything else happened. I went to the catheter lab and had a right coronary artery dissection, that I needed a bypass and after that … That one defeated me.”
It was a consultation with a medical professional shortly afterward that almost drained her spirits.
“The doctor’s PA looked at me and says, ‘It’s common when you’re a cocaine addict.’ And this was just after having a bypass. This was literally days after. I just looked at him and said, ‘I have never done illegal drugs. I’ve never been on cocaine.’ So, I was like, ‘No, this isn’t common.’
“I was floored that this is what I’ve been told several times over the years by doctors.
“I’d go into the emergency room, and it’s the same thing.
“You get an unfamiliar doctor in the ER and you get the same thing: ‘Well, this is common if you do drugs.’ It gets so defeating, because you don’t know whether you should go to the hospital or you should stay home, stick it out and just keep taking nitro.”
‘We wrote it all ourselves’
When Shumaker, a mother of two children – Chris, 27, and Morgan, 25 – started the group, she recalled that it took about four to five months for a second member to join.
From those modest beginnings, it was about three years later when spikes in memberships became commonplace.
Currently, the group receives approximately 100 requests per month to join.
Through the group, Shumaker eventually met a nurse from Australia, Cindy McCall, to build out the website concept.
McCall also suggested a nonprofit structure, and Shumaker was able to work with Community Foundation for the Alleghenies to set up the International Heart Spasms Fund.
“We asked Sarah Brown, who was a member of the group from the UK and also a volunteer for the British Heart Foundation, and Annette Pompa, who is also a member from Pennsylvania who had started her own Facebook group and volunteers for American Heart Association,” Shumaker said.
“Together we formed the International Heart Spasms Alliance.”
Those four volunteers, along with Canadian web designer Lucille Dana, who is a member of the group, took on the task of creating the site, which was paid for and written by the volunteers.
“One doctor asked ‘What doctor wrote this site with you?’ We wrote it all ourselves,” Shumaker said.
“Four patients wrote this site, so this was not written by cardiologists. We are four patients that wrote this. We all took a part of it, all wrote it. God love Lucille, she’s our web designer and she has never done anything this big before. But she took it on and she put everything that we wanted to do, she was able to put on here.”
With information from patients and professional perspectives in one place, Shumaker believes that increased awareness isn’t that far behind.
“I don’t think it’s as rare as people think it is,” Shumaker said.
“I just think it’s misdiagnosed or misunderstood. Because you present to the hospital with chest pains, they see nothing or say, ‘You have clear arteries,’ and think that nothing is wrong with you when you just had a spasm.”
‘We want to be taken seriously’
While so much knowledge about Prinzmetal angina is still limited in the medical community, a message remains clear: Let the patients be heard.
“We just want doctors to listen to us,” Shumaker said. “We want to be taken seriously. A lot of my members are told it’s anxiety. ‘You’re too young to have a heart attack.’ I have people in my group that are 18 years old dealing with this … It does affect younger people. I was always told it wasn’t hereditary, and some people in my group were told it’s most definitely hereditary.”
In Shumaker’s case, she noted that she has no family history of her condition, while others in the group have seen relatives die of heart attacks at young ages such as 25 and 30.
“You have to wonder if it was this type of illness and nobody just recognized it,” she said.
Arming fellow members with knowledge and confidence is a step toward preventing future misdiagnosis.
“People with my condition, we don’t like to go to the emergency room a lot, because there’s a lot of doctors that do not understand and don’t have the education behind them, which is why we started the website,” she said.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.