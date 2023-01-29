TOWNDA, Pa. – The North Branch of the Susquehanna has been been named 2023 River of the Year.
Meandering through the Pennsylvania counties of Susquehanna, Bradford, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Columbia, Montour and Northumberland, the Susquehanna River North Branch is widely used by paddlers, anglers, recreational boaters and wildlife enthusiasts.
The recognition was announced this week by Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Janet Sweeney of the Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers. The winner was selected by popular vote after being nominated by the Endless Mountains Heritage Region.
“We have an array of river paddles and sojourns planned for this year as well as other outdoor recreation related events that will meld perfectly with our management of the water trail,” Endless Mountains Executive Director Cain Chamberlin said.
The Stonycreek River received the award in 2012.
