Johnstown reminded Vasu Bhushan of Brooklyn, The Bronx and other boroughs of New York City where he lived for 20 years.
Bhushan decided to move to Johnstown in October, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with a mission of hard work, artwork and food.
“I’ve seen New York boroughs that were economically challenged and then people came in and invested, put in hard work, and those towns are now more than Manhattan prices,” he said. “You put in hard work, you put in some positivity in something, and you bring about more positivity, so I came to Johnstown with that idea.”
Bhushan opened West End Curry House on June 9 at 348 Sheridan St.
“Indian food is basically a trip of flavors,” he said. “You bite into something – a piece of chicken – and it should have some flavors that your mind is saying, ‘Yeah, is that ginger, is it garlic, but is that this? Whoa!’ There’s a little flavor in here hidden.”
Curry, or kari, is an Indian word meaning “sauce.”
At West End Curry House, Bhushan makes his own sauces for meat or vegetarian dishes, as well as appetizers.
“We add lots of spices – mango powder, cardamom, cloves, cinnamons – there are endless options in Indian culinary arts,” he said.
Bhushan also has plans to use space in the restaurant for a sip-and-paint bar. His paintings are displayed on the walls of the restaurant.
“I am an artist at heart,” he said. “It helps in culinary, too.
“You’ve got to taste something. You’ve got to feel it.”
He honed his drawing skills at fashion school in New York, and that skill later translated into painting and illustration.
Bhushan is from India’s capital territory of Delhi. He moved to New York in 2002, at the age of 17, to pursue a career in fashion.
His parents hold green cards and have visited the United States often over the past 40 years, he said.
‘Creativity is essential’
Vasu’s father, Bharat Bhushan, a retired textiles manufacturer, helped him open West End Curry House and is head chef when he visits.
“They are traditional recipies,” Bharat said. “Northern India is influenced by various cultures, because many entered India through the north, and they had a big influence that translated into beautiful aromatic cuisines which have been spreading all over the world through entrepreneurs like Vasu.”
Vasu said his father is his mentor and example in business, art and life.
“He was the first human being I saw drawing,” he said.
“That influenced me. Like, ‘You can see something and create it on paper?’ That’s where my interest in drawing came from.”
In New York, Vasu worked in the fashion industry for 20 years, marketing brands in urban wear, hip-hop and skater fashion.
“I had a great time, but I wanted to explore different types of creativity,” he said.
While working freelance fashion projects, he opened a sip-and-paint wine bar in Manhattan.
He grew his business for four years and relocated to a new storefront. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit a year and a half later.
“I had to close down and be in quarantine,” he said, “and you can’t pay Manhattan prices staying at home.”
He contemplated a move while quarantined.
“When I was searching for a place to live, Zillow showed me some really good prices here in the West End,” he said. “In Western Pennsylvania, everyone goes to Pittsburgh to explore art or food or something diverse.”
But that gave him an idea that maybe Johnstown can become like Pittsburgh, too.
“I knew as human beings we would get through this coronavirus, and we would come back to some sort of normalcy,” he said. “I had to plan something. I decided to go to a place where creativity is essential.
“I did my research about Johnstown. I walked around the city. I saw murals. I saw people interested in trying to be artistic here. I thought, ‘Yeah, this is the right time, right place.’ ”
‘Quality of the food’
Some of the first people in Johnstown who he met were through Facebook groups supporting Johnstown businesses, he said.
Joyce Homan posted about the West End Curry House on Facebook after she and her coworkers at Cambria County Library visited for lunch.
“My friends and I have traveled as far as Pittsburgh on a regular day to go have Indian food,” she said, “so to have something local is really exciting.”
Homan moved back to her hometown of Johnstown five years ago after living in Philadelphia.
“In Philadelphia, we had quite a few Indian restaurants,” she said. “This food definitely rivals those places. It is amazing.”
She said Vasu’s father served her a mango lassi, a traditional drink made from a blend of yogurt, water, spices and fruit.
“He made it with care and thought,” she said. “You could tell he cared about the quality of the food, and it showed through.”
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
