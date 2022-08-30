JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, 71st Legislative District, has won the Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Association’s 2022 Distinguished Service Award.
“One of the greatest responsibilities we have as representatives at the state government level involves establishing solid relationships with governments at the local level, such as school districts, township and boroughs,” Rigby, a House Local Government Committee member, said in a released statement. “My public service as a fireman and police chief made me aware of that before I chose to run for public office, which makes this honor extra special.”
The award will be presented at the PMAA’s 80th Annual Conference and Trade Show on Sept. 12 at the Bayfront Convention Center in Erie.
