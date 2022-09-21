JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Legislation authored by state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, to increase the amount of money dedicated to online firefighter training has unanimously passed the House, moving it a step closer to becoming law.
The vote was part of a consolidated effort to expand support for emergency responders.
“Pennsylvania took a big step forward a few years ago by allowing firefighter training to be done online,” said Rigby, who previously served as a volunteer fireman. “Using an existing revenue source to help pay for that training lets our emergency responders put more of their money to work doing their job and be less reliant on fundraising.”
Rigby’s proposal was introduced as House Bill 2731, but was rolled into a more comprehensive piece of legislation that passed unanimously on Wednesday called House Bill 1178.
“In June, the General Assembly made changes to the 12% tax on the sale of fireworks, the revenue from which now goes completely to support emergency responders,” Rigby added.
“House Bill 1178 would specify use of that tax revenue to fund capital grants for emergency service training centers, scholarship grants reimbursement of EMS training and municipal fire department capital grants.”
The bill now heads to the Pennsylvania Senate for consideration.
