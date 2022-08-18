CENTRAL CITY – A grassroots group that spent years raising money to revamp Central City Recreation Park plans to celebrate its completion Sunday, and they are hoping the community will mark the milestone alongside them.
With murals and a play area with tandem slides now installed, the grassroots Christmas in the Park group plans to showcase its upgrades through an event that would provide children with a lunch, back-to-school supplies and daylong fun on inflatable rides, said Jennifer Jarvis, a park group co-founder.
From noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, a water slide and zip line from Flood City Rentals will be on site for a $10 fee, which will also include the school supplies and meal, she said.
Children ages 3 and younger will be able to ride and slide for free, Jarvis said.
The event will include food and craft vendors, and a raffle with more than 70 baskets.
Jarvis said event proceeds will support ongoing upkeep and upgrades at the park, which is set to add a disc golf course in 2023.
