Members of the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors elected Robert B. Heffelfinger, vice chairman of the board of supervisors for Richland Township, to a second one-year term as assistant secretary-treasurer of PSATS.
The assistant secretary-treasurer is a member of the association’s Executive Board with full voting rights. Heffelfinger was reelected during PSATS’ 2023 annual Educational Conference and Exhibit Show, held April 23-26 in Hershey.
The Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors represents Pennsylvania’s 1,454 townships of the second class and is committed to preserving township government and securing greater visibility and involvement for townships in the state and federal political arenas, the association said in a statement.
