JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Richland School District Superintendent Arnold Nadonley provided an update on water damage restoration work at the high school to the board at Monday’s meeting.
“We surpassed $356,000 in damages last week,” he said. “It’ll start to slow down, but probably $430,000 when it’s all said and done.”
A water pipe at the high school burst on Dec. 25 after days of frigid temperatures, sending water cascading from the second floor into the first and ground floors. That caused extensive damage to everything from furniture and drop-ceiling tiles to floors and electrical systems.
Nadonley commended the district’s maintenance staff for getting the building operational before classes began again on Jan. 3.
“It’s amazing what they did,” he said.
The insurance claim process has been relatively smooth, Nadonley said, and restoration efforts are nearly complete.
Ray McCombie, board president, asked how extensively the damage was investigated and whether insurance will cover additional issues down the road.
“Some stuff takes a while to surface,” he said.
Nadonley said that the claim is open for a year and certain areas are being monitored, such as the flooring on the first floor, which is starting to pull up because of the water leak.
In other business, the board approved the purchase of two open-display merchandisers and one reach-in freezer from TriMark at a cost of $62,113. That was done through the Sourcewell contract.
The school directors also passed a motion to allow spring, late summer and fall lawn application services from Beauty Lawn at a cost of $11,484.76.
That is a 2.5% increase from last year, according to the agenda, but the savings Richland received from ceasing use of mulch around the high school will cover that difference.
