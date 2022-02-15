JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Five Richland educators have been awarded innovative teaching mini-grants by the Richland School District Foundation.
The awards range from $400 to $575 for varying projects.
Joanna Haupt, a third-grade teacher, will use her allotment to add a reading loft to her classroom, while secondary physical education teacher Chad Duryea is using his funding to purchase seven RampShot game sets to promote physical activity.
Fourth-grade teacher Jenalyn Pierce, kindergarten educator Tawnya Eash, and Sandy Myers, a secondary information technology teacher, were the other recipients.
