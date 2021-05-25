The Richland School Board approved the tentative general operating budget at Monday’s meeting with no tax increase.
“We feel that with everything that everybody’s felt with the pandemic this is a very inopportune time to raise the millage,” Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said.
The budget includes estimated revenues at $23,570,866 and expenditures at $25,031,352 with the millage rate remaining at 49.95.
Nadonley said it’s been roughly four years since the last tax increase and that Richland is doing well, all things considered.
The board also expects to end the year with a surplus instead of a deficit.
Within that motion the board members also approved a 2% discount period for those who pay early and a 10% penalty rate for delinquent taxes.
Occupation and per capita taxes were set at $10 apiece, wage and net income at one half of a percent, real estate transfers at .5% and the mercantile tax at one half of a mill for wholesale and three-fourths of a mill for retail.
The board also approved a Keystone Opportunity Zone for the John Murtha Johnstown Cambria County Airport that won’t affect the district’s finances because the land affected doesn’t have any collectible taxes.
Larry Nulton, of Nulton Aviation Services, and Lou Crocco, of the Keystone Strategic Advocacy, presented the plan to the board.
Nulton said underutilized or land not used at all is being targeted.
That includes large swaths of land around the runways and a piece of property across Airport Road.
At this time the group is discussing options with a maintenance facility to take up residence at the airport, possibly a Canadian business, that would employ more than 100 individuals.
Nulton said that’s because the business seemed like a feasible asset.
He also noted that if the maintenance facility were to take off then that could lead to further economic development for the area because of the KOZ.
The agreement is set for 10 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.