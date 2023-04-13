Cutline: Richland Township police Sgt. John Herdman retired Thursday after a 40-year career in law enforcement.
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Sgt. John Herdman retired Thursday after 31 years with the Richland Township Police Department. He previously spent nine years with the Somerset Borough Police Department.
Herdman, 65, considers himself fortunate.
"In my 40 years, I've had good leadership," he said. "I've had good chiefs and good guys and girls to work with.
"I was fortunate to get to know a lot of the business people and residents in Richland Township," Herdman said. "It was a good relationship."
His many responsibilities included field training officer, head of the DUI Task Force in Richland Township, administering traffic grants, help to start a car seat program, and for many years, was in charge of department's trick-or-treat program.
The job is seldom easy. Especially when returning home after a homicide investigation.
"The homicides are hard to deal with," Herdman said. "The child abuse and some of the domestics you deal with. It's a shame stuff like that has to happen."
Herdman said he gives the same message to all new recruits.
"I say the majority of your job is talking to people," he said. "You'll find they really appreciate the one-on-one contact. You're not just a uniform, you're a real person."
Herdman thanked the township supervisors for their steadfast support of the police department.
Richland police Chief Michael Burgan said Herdman is not a typical police officer.
"The thing that sets him apart is he's never afraid to do the job," Burgan said. "When he came out, he gave you 100%.
"He went the extra mile and he cared for people," he said.
Co-workers feel the same.
"His work ethic and knowledge will be missed," Capt. Rick Pollino said.
Herdman and wife Michelle have two grown children.
In retirement, Herdman said he plans to spend more holidays at home with family. He and his wife plan to travel the country.
