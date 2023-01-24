JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An alleged threat made by a Richland High School student on Monday to a peer has been deemed unfounded, Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said.
“The Richland police feel confidant with their investigation, and we’re now handling this in-house with our administration,” he said.
A report on the matter was logged during the school day on Monday and administrators, alongside the Richland police-employed school resource officer, determined the alleged threat was not credible.
Nadonley said after school had ended, more information was uncovered and a parent reported those details to administrators and the matter was further investigated.
“We appreciate the fact that parents and students came forward,” he said. “Unfortunately, as information gets shared with multiple people, information breaks down and is not as accurate, and social media does not help.”
Due to the report, there was an increased police presence at both Richland schools on Tuesday.
Nadonley said additional security measures were in place, but he couldn’t elaborate due to safety concerns.
