SOMERSET - A Richland Township man was ordered on Friday to stand trial in the June 2 shooting death of a Hooversville man whose body was found in a barn, authorities said.
Gregory John Mostoller, 67, of the 100 block of Terrance Drive, appeared before District Judge William Seger for criminal homicide.
State police in Somerset charged Mostoller in the shooting death of Clifton Earl Johnson, 64, in a barn on the Mostoller property in the 800 block of Charles Street, Shade Township.
Mostoller pleaded not guilty through his attorney Thomas Dickey, of Altoona.
Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar and Assistant District Attorney Thomas Leiden called three witnesses to testify.
Prosecutors allege that Mostoller called the state police barracks admitting he shot Johnson.
The recording was played for the court where Mostoller is heard saying "A guy came at me with a wrench and I killed him."
Trooper Daniel Kephart testified that he was at the barracks when the call came in. The dispatcher shouted to him there was a shooting in Hooversville.
Kephart said troopers arrested Mostoller at the scene.
"He was coming up out of the tall grass," he said.
Johnson's body was found partially under a sliding barn door. Troopers recovered 12 shell casing, a .45-caliber pistol on a workbench and a wrench.
Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank ruled the death a homicide.
Dr. Courtney Healy, a pathologist at Forensic DX, in Windber, testified that Johnson suffered eight gunshot wounds.
Mostoller, dressed in an orange jail uniform, scribbled in a yellow legal pad as Dickey peppered Dr. Healy with questions about each of the gunshot wounds.
Dr. Healy said she could not answer Dickey's questions without having the autopsy report.
"We're disappointed that there's no autopsy report today," Dickey said after the hearing. "We couldn't get any information on the most important issues."
Prosecutors met their prima facie burden of proof without the autopsy report.
"It was not our inclination to allow the hearing to be used as a fishing expedition for items they will receive in discovery," Metzgar said after he hearing.
Discovery is a process where the parties exchange information for evidence that will present at trial.
Dickey said Mostoller was defending himself when Johnson attacked him with a wrench.
"It's clear the phone call says that a man came after me with a wrench and there was a wrench found in the vicinity of the deceased," Dickey said. "To me that's self-defense."
Metzgar said Johnson was shot eight times.
"The facts in this case don't make self-defense plausible," she said.
Mostoller is being held in the Somerset County Jail without bond.
