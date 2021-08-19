Richland High School’s Class of 1971 will hold its 50th reunion over the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
An informal gathering will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 at Woodside Bar & Grill, 430 Highland Park Road, Johnstown. A meet-and-greet followed by dinner will begin at 4 p.m. Sept. 4 in the ballroom at Windber Recreation Park, 160 Recreation Road.
Classmates interested in attending should contact Debbie Butler McCool at 814-931-2039 or Paula Tallion Nihoff at 814-242-6734.
