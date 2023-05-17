JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Richland High School has been awarded a more than $16,000 grant from the NextFab Foundation.
These funds can be used to purchase equipment aligned with the needs of the technology education program at the school.
Thus far, staff have bought a Glowforge Pro, which cuts, engraves and scores acrylic, leather and fabric, several virtual reality headsets, virtual reality gaming computer and a sublimation printer.
NextFab is a network of membership-based makerspaces and the foundation is the philanthropic arm of that group.
Richland worked with NextFab for the past year to keep the high school’s technology program on the cutting edge.
