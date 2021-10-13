Richland School District has been awarded $80,000 through Emergency Connectivity Funding to purchase roughly 200 Chromebooks to give to students.
“Providing all students with the most effective technology tools available to help improve learning is a top priority for Richland School District to increase student achievement in all areas,” a release from the district said Wednesday.
Richland is also partnering with the Highland Community Library for their ECF grant application.
Library officials want to use the funding to get hot spots to help families with internet connectivity issues.
This money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and is designated to help schools and libraries support student learning.
