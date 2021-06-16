An area summertime festival will not be held this year.
The Richland Community Days Festival committee announced Wednesday the cancellation of the 14th annual event due to a lack of funding, resources and related issues to organize, produce and present the festival.
The festival had been scheduled for Aug. 20 and 21 on the corner of Schoolhouse Road and Theater Drive in Richland Township.
Duane Detrick, who handles the marketing and communications for Richland Community Days, said the committee deliberated and came to the conclusion that it was in everyone’s best interest to cancel the festival for 2021 and begin planning for 2022.
"An event of this size and quality requires many months of planning and resources to present a top-notch community festival," he said. "The Richland Community Days committee takes great pride in that the celebration has grown to become one of the premier festivals in the region, and wants to continue that tradition into the future."
He said the committee was holding off on planning the festival due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
The coronavirus had forced cancellation of the event in 2020.
"We didn't know if there was still going to be restrictions on crowd size, so we were hesitant to start planning as we normally do in the early months of the year," Detrick said. "As we got closer and the things began to ease up we were faced with the issue of needing funds and resources to pay for activities. Knowing that some of the sponsors suffered this past year and a half it's difficult to go out and ask them to sponsor this."
He said Richland Community Days has tentatively been scheduled for Aug. 19 and 20, 2022.
"We will bring the event back in full the way it's supposed to be," Detrick said.
