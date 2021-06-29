A proposal by Richland School Board member Larry McCracken calling for tax checks to be deposited into interest-bearing accounts in a timely manner was approved unanimously on Monday.
Solicitor Timothy Leventry supported McCracken’s motion and said elected tax collectors are required to deposit the monies collected into interest-bearing accounts until those funds are turned over to the school district.
“Our tax collectors have not been doing that, and we’ve requested that they do that,” Leventry said.
Richland School District’s collectors are Kathy Tercek for Richland Township and Sheri Buchanan for Geistown Borough. Both said that they’d prefer not to comment when contacted.
Leventry said that the board has experienced significant delays in the depositing of money, and that the reason given has been banks placing holds on the funds.
“In fairness to the tax collectors here, yes, checks are held until they clear many times, but not for many, many weeks on average,” Leventry said.
The board requested that the solicitor contact area banks to investigate the alleged holds on checks and also to note in a letter to Tercek and Buchanan that the interest-bearing accounts should be opened before the next tax season.
