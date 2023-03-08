Greater Johnstown School Board approved a few administrative changes at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Matthew Ribblett, middle school assistant principal, was appointed to the acting principal role, and teacher Chad Cordek was hired to be the interim assistant principal.
Superintendent Amy Arcurio said existing middle school Principal Bernard Conway’s leave is what triggered these actions.
She added that Cordek is serving in the interim position until the end of the school year.
Other motions passed at the meeting ranged from the district announcing open positions for the extended school year and summer academy programs to the creation of an elementary wrestling program.
According to the agenda, the extracurricular activity will start next school year. The board also approved the creation of a coaching position for the sport.
In a related matter, the newly created middle school bocce ball team is still seeking a coach.
According to the school board, the position is considered vacant since a teacher who was offered the role declined the opportunity.
The group also approved a rental and use agreement with the City of Johnstown for use of a baseball field at Roxbury Park and Sargent’s Stadium at The Point from this spring to next with a user’s fee of $1,500 per season.
