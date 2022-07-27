JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The American Civil Liberties Union has gotten involved in a free speech issue related to the ongoing debate over a proposed asphalt plant in Richland Township.
Since May, residents have placed signs in the ground with a prohibitory symbol slashing out the words “asphalt plant” – and they’ve said township officials removed them.
The signs began popping up after a Johnstown company, Quaker Sales Corp., requested zoning approval to build an asphalt plant in a wooded area facing Mine 37 Road at the intersection of Eisenhower Boulevard.
“We have received complaints from Richland Township residents regarding removal from private, residential property of signs regarding a proposed asphalt plant,” the ACLU wrote in a July letter addressed to township officials.
“The First Amendment to the United States Constitution guarantees, among several liberties, the freedom of expression,” the ACLU’s letter said.
“We understand the township returned at least some of the signs and many residents have again displayed them without incident. We nonetheless write to express our concern about the unconstitutional removal of signs and the Township’s unconstitutional sign ordinance.”
In an email follow-up to The Tribune-Democrat, the ACLU declined to disclose how many residents made complaints.
Richland Township Executive Director Bryan Beppler acknowledged the ACLU’s letter but deferred comment to the township’s solicitor, Forrest Fordham, whom is preparing a formal response on the township’s behalf, Beppler said.
According to the ACLU, the township’s sign ordinance contains unconstitutional flaws including a requirement that residents gain zoning approval for placing signs on their property.
Richland’s general provisions for signs, available on the township’s website, says “zoning approval shall be required for all signs and billboards.”
“The First Amendment prohibits the township from requiring property owners to obtain approval prior to the erection of signs bearing non-commercial messages,” the ACLU wrote.
The ACLU also pointed out the township’s differing rules based on a sign’s content. “Special event signs” – including signs for garage sales – are exempt from the requirement of obtaining a permit from the zoning officer.
“The ordinance’s differential treatment of signs based on content is facially unconstitutional,” the ACLU wrote.
The letter was signed by ACLU staff attorney Richard T. Ting.
“We request the township’s assurances that the township’s unconstitutional sign ordinance will not be enforced, and that the process to promulgate a constitutional sign ordinance commences expeditiously,” the letter said. “If we receive further complaints...we may take legal action to declare the ordinance unconstitutional, facially and as applied, to enjoin enforcement, and to cover plaintiff’s attorney’s fees.”
The Richland Zoning Hearing Board’s consideration of Quaker Sale’s asphalt plant began in April, and the hearing has been continued multiple times. The board’s next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Richland Township municipal building, 322 Schoolhouse Road. Testimony for the hearing has ended, and the zoning hearing board is expected to make a decision.
