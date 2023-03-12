JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Damion and Kevin slithered into the limelight Saturday at Bottle Works in Cambria City.
Damion, a California King snake, and Kevin, a ball python, where on display at the fifth annual NatureWorks Expo, presented by Bottle Works and Brandywine Conservancy's Penguin Court.
More than 20 conservation and outdoor recreation groups offered interactive displays and videos to foster love for the outdoors.
Damion and Kevin were "rescued" by members of the Cambria County Conservation District when local owners could no longer care for them.
"In both cases, the person who owned them move away and left them with family members who are scared of snakes," said Jackie Ritko, resource supervisor for the conservation district.
"One guy moved to Florida and didn't take it with him because pythons are such a problem down there."
Neither reptile is indigenous to Pennsylvania.
People often fear snakes and try to kill them, but shouldn't.
"They serve a very important purpose, especially these days when people are worried about ticks that are on rodents," Ritko said. "The less rodents you have around, the better."
A western hog nose snake, box turtle, painted turtle and blue-tongued skink (lizard) also were handled by curious families wanting to learn more about wildlife.
After a "pause" due to COVID-19, the in-person event returned.
"We're excited to be back," said Melody Tisinger, Bottle Works director of advancement and operations.
Benscreek Canoe Club, Bluebird Society of Pennsylvania, Laurel Highlands On & Off Road Bicycling Club, Penn State Master Gardeners, Friends of the Inclined Plane Trails and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission were some of the outdoor groups participating.
Amber Sanna, a volunteer with Lorain/Stonycreek Hiking Trails, saw her 7-year-old daughter Amelia crowding the display table of the Mountain Laurel chapter of Trout Unlimited.
"We wanted to come and see what we could learn," Amber Sanna said. "My daughter had a great time playing with the invertebrates in water and learned a lot about birds today."
Macro invertebrates (water bugs) are signs of a healthy stream, said Shane Rudnik, vice president of Mountain Laurel chapter of Trout Unlimited.
"All these bugs are fish food," Rudnik said.
Rudnik said the tiny bugs were scooped from the water that morning.
"We went out this morning and went to a local stream and kicked up some macro invertebrates," Rudnik said.
Children used a chart to identify the type of water bugs.
Amelia said the best part was learning to scoop the bugs from the water using a spoon.
