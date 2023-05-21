JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Benscreek Canoe Club’s 32nd annual Stonycreek Rendezvous may have been its largest, organizers said.
According to club president, Mike Cook, nearly 1,300 people attended the weekend, which draws in boaters for a weekend of camping, music and Stonycreek River recreation.
“Talking with (fellow members), this seems like the biggest weekend we’ve had. You couldn’t get more people in the park on Saturday,” he said.
On-and-off rain showers Saturday didn’t seem to deter folks.
“Boaters tend to be fairly indifferent to it, even when it’s raining,” he said.
A crew of approximately 40 club members and volunteers spent the weekend setting up, occupying the entry gate and overseeing beer sales and the annual auction before cleaning up Sunday, Cook said.
The annual event is an important fundraiser for the club, often generating $10,000 to cover annual expenses, including water usage fees for their scheduled whitewater releases.
