JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The eight-county region has collected more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases since the previous Pennsylvania Department of Health update on May 4 – and all but three of the counties saw triple-digit additions to virus totals.

Wednesday's state DOH update showed that Westmoreland County had the most instances with 468, followed by Centre, which added 280, while Cambria accumulated 135 new cases.

Indiana County was next with 127 cases; Blair, 117; Clearfield, 95; Somerset, 36; and Bedford, 34.

Westmoreland and Centre were the only areas to add any deaths in the seven-day period, with two each.

In that same time frame, the state saw 24,396 cases added to its total, which is now 2,849,663, and 101 fatalities.

The new number of Pennsylvania deaths attributed to the disease is 44,814.

According to the state Department of Health, novel coronavirus instances are trending above 3,000 per day, as of this week.

Daily totals haven't reached that level since February.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows cases still ticking upward across the country, while hospitalizations are remaining steady at about 111 per day, as of May 8, for the seven-day moving average.

Pennsylvania's positivity level has remained between 10% and 14.9% for that time period.

Additionally, eight more counties' community transmission levels have increased, according to the CDC.

Schuylkill, Northumberland, Snyder, Union, Wyoming, Lackawanna and Wayne counties are now at a medium level and Montour is a high rate of transmission.

Sullivan, Bradford and Susquehanna counties have remained at a high level.

The rest of the state has a low transmission level.

County New cases New deaths Total cases Cases/100,000 Total deaths population
Cambria 135 0 34936 26834 732 130192
Somerset 36 0 18829 25636 408 73447
Bedford 34 0 11044 23062 275 47888
Blair 117 0 29924 24562 616 121829
Indiana 127 0 17690 21041 356 84073
Clearfield 95 0 19533 24646 348 79255
Centre 280 2 36016 22179 351 162385
Westmoreland 468 2 81006 23218 1378 348899
Region 1292 4 248978 23758 4464 1047968
Pennsylvania 24396 101 2849663 22260 44814 12801937

