EBENSBURG, Pa. – Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County Executive Director Renee Daly told the authority’s board Thursday that once the current round of Act 152 demolition projects goes out to bid next month, there will be no pending demolitions in the program.
According to Daly, eight projects will go out to bid next month. She added that five of the properties will require asbestos removal, and two of the demolitions will be paid for with Community Development Block Grant funding.
The remaining six properties will be paid for with Act 152 funds, which are collected as fees when properties in the county are purchased or sold.
The structures set for demolition are 409 Church St., Gallitzin; 1035 Pine St., Franklin Borough; 977 Roberts St., Nanty Glo; 101 Ferndale Ave., Johnstown; 117-119 Jackson St., East Conemaugh Borough; 173 and 179 Dormer St., East Taylor Township; and 105 Barnes Road, West Carroll Township.
“The one really great thing is after this next round of demolitions with Act 152, that catches us up with all of the current applications. We actually were able to get caught up about a year faster than we anticipated because one of the contracts came in about $70,000 less than what we were expecting, so we’re very pleased with that,” Daly said.
She added that she expects to get more applications next week during the annual Act 152 and tax sale seminar.
Daly said that in addition to municipalities interested in applying for the program, the last several seminars have seen an influx in local police officials, as they are often the individuals enforcing code complaints on properties that typically go to tax sale.
The seminar will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Pavilion 2, Duman Lake County Park, 157 County Park Road, Ebensburg, to inform residents, municipalities and other stakeholders about tax sales and the Act 152 demolition program.
