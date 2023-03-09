EBENSBURG, Pa. – Residents in Cambria County may soon have access to more funds for home repairs.
The Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County approved a contract with the Pennsylvania Department of Economic Development Thursday to receive the Whole-Home Repairs Program Grant.
The authority will administer the grant along with the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority and Johnstown Area Regional Industries (JARI).
According to Renee Daly, authority executive director, the amount Cambria County received increased by $12,000 because only 6,467 counties applied for the grant, and the remainder of the funds was divided among the counties that did, giving the county a total of $1,773,320.
“We have not received money yet. It's just the contract. We anticipate between four and six weeks to actually receive the money. It will come directly to the redevelopment authority in a lump sum, and then we will draw down from that for any payments,” Daly said.
“We're meeting within the next week or so to set the guidelines and applications with our partners. We anticipate the applications to be available by May 1. We are asking anybody that is interested in those that are low-income, single-family owner-occupied structures throughout Cambria County to contact our office on May 1, and we can get those applications to everybody.”
She said that this will also help to know how many applications from each municipality the county can actually pay for.
“What we are planning is taking the $1.77 million and to make it as even as possible and as fair as possible throughout Cambria County. We are going to take those funds and divide them into each of the municipalities based on their population,” Daly said.
“Some that are larger populations might have more than or they would have more than those that aren't the smaller populations. They would have more people that would actually be able to be assisted because we're basing it on the populations of those municipalities. That is the only fair way that we could come up with to divide these funds evenly across Cambria County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.