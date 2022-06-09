JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County announced five properties that will be placed for demolition bids funded through the authority’s Act 152 demolition fund balance of more than $140,000.
The structures set for demolition are at 409 Church St., Gallitzin; 1035 Pine St., Franklin Borough; 977 Robert St., Nanty Glo; 101 Ferndale Ave., Johnstown; and 117-119 Jackson St., East Conemaugh Borough.
Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Renee Daly said Thursday, during a public meeting held over Zoom, that the authority must conduct asbestos abatement in some of the properties prior to soliciting demolition bids.
At the authority’s next meeting on July 14, three municipal projects are slated to go out for bid, funded by a state grant through the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
The stormwater project on Franklin and Washington streets in Adams Township and the sewer replacement project on Short Avenue in Cresson Township are scheduled to be rebid next month with a project deadline extension granted by the DCED.
Daly said she hopes the project deadline extension would attract more contractors to submit contract bids.
A third project is on track to be bid in July for Jackson Township. The project calls for complete Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades to the township municipal building.
